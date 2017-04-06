This could well be the first. While there are four Hindi films releasing this Friday, there is also a major dubbed film that is arriving on a re-release. The film in question is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali which would be arriving alongside Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Mirza Juuliet, Mukti Bhawan and Blue Mountains. When released a couple of years back, the Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer had broken all records for a dubbed release and even entered into the 100 Crore Club. Now that the film’s sequel is all set to hit the screens on 28th April, Karan Johar and Co. have decided to bring Part I early on.

What makes its arrival unique is the fact that the film is arriving on a record number of prints for a re-release. Estimated to open at around 800 screens across the country, it is pretty much akin to a new release. This gives the film massive capacity to earn but most importantly, it allows a terrific recall value for the period war drama. Moreover, there would be Baahubali displayed in theaters right through the month of April since the film has three weeks for itself before Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion takes over. All in all, a wonderful way to keep the legacy of Baahubali alive with added numbers as bonus elements.

The new release which would be seeing a relatively major release is Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. The film has been promoted reasonably well and for something of this size, scale and setting, it is getting as much pitching as is appropriate. A film belonging to this genre (family romcom and drama) with cast (Vivaan Shah, Akshara Haasan, Gurmeet Choudhary) needs some sort of a platform to release and then grow basis word of mouth. This is exactly what the makers would be looking forward to when the film hits the screens as feedback from audience who watch it on Friday would decide weekend numbers.

Other releases of the week are Mirza Juuliet, Mukti Bhawan and Blue Mountains. Amongst these, the film that has seen some sort of traction is Mirza Juuliet due to its commercial appeal. This one would be primarily catering to segments in B and C centers. As for Mukti Bhawan and Blue Mountains, these are festival films and are two such releases that inadvertently arrive every Friday and then stay on at maximum for a week.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder