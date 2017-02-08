2016 was a landmark year for Akshay Kumar as he emerged as the only superstar to deliver three centuries in a row and that too in a single calendar year. Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom – Each of these films turned out to be 100 crore successes. While Airlift released in January 2016, his newest release Jolly LLB 2 is arriving this Friday, hence turning out to be his fourth release in a little over 12 months. That is indeed an enviable feat as no other superstar in the current times is releasing four films in even two years, leave aside one year, and here Akshay Kumar is doing this as a consistent pace.

What is working well for Akshay Kumar and his Jolly LLB 2 is the good hype that has been generated en route release. The actor has gone all out to promote his film and the (expectedly) good content, as evidenced in the promos, has worked as well. Now that is always a good enough combination when hype is generated not just because of the marketing effort but also due to the entertainment that a film truly promises.

All of this should ensure that the film takes a very good opening this Friday. Day One of Akshay Kumar’s last three releases are as below:

Housefull 3 – 15.2 crore

Rustom – 14.11 crore

Airlift – 12.35 crore

While Jolly LLB 2 will definitely open better than Airlift, it should also comfortably go past Rustom. As a matter of fact if word of mouth catches fast and family audiences catch up well on the film in the evening and night shows, it won’t be surprising if the film goes past the opening day of Housefull 3 as well.

All in all, a good weekend is awaited for Jolly LLB 2 which is expected to arrive on more than 3000 screens.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder