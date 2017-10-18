Thankfully, there are two films arriving this Friday, both of which lend a good sense of positivity. Whether it is Golmaal Again or Secret Superstar, there are good vibes around them which means audiences can expect something really entertaining this Diwali.

Let’s talk about Golmaal Again first. As a franchise, Golmaal has been much loved by audiences across all age groups and that too for over a decade now. The three films prior to Golmaal Again have found popularity amongst mass as well as class audiences, and that in interiors as well as urban centers. There has traditionally been a promise of wholesome entertainment and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty combo along with their team of supporting co-stars has never disappointed. Now there is similar fun element promised in Golmaal Again as well and good response that the film’s promo has found is a testimony to that.

All of this means that an opening day of around 20 crores is pretty much on the cards. A start like this would pretty much set the film on the path to success.

This brings me to Secret Superstar. The film’s promo met with a decent response and though the follow through wasn’t spectacular, last 10 odd days have seen good hype building around it. There is all around awareness that has been generated already and the fact that Aamir Khan is leading from the front for the promotion is helping generate solid buzz with every passing day. The film releases on Thursday and that would be akin to Paid Previews since it is Diwali day. However, the full-fledged day of arrival for the film would be Friday and given the fact that it is releasing on a very good count of screens, a decent start is on.

Though one doesn’t expect a major splash on Friday for the film, a reasonable start of 6-8 crore would be fine for Secret Superstar so that it is set well on a path from where word of mouth would take over.

There are good hopes pinned on the two films and one just hopes that both of these turn out to be good enough successes to keep the Bollywood flag high.

