There are around half a dozen Hindi films that are releasing this Friday. However, the ones that would get maximum screens are A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band. Let’s talk about how these films are placed at the box office.

With Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, A Gentleman should find the best footfalls for the weekend. Sidharth’s last release Baar Baar Dekho didn’t quite live up to the expectations but all said and done it still had some sort of an opening day in the form of 6.81 crores. In fact, his Kapoor & Sons too had an almost ditto start with 6.85 crores coming on Friday. Compared to how some of the high profile films have done in 2017, A Gentleman would be happy to gain this kind of a start at the Box Office though anything over 7 crores would be a pleasant surprise for all involved.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is yet another solo starrer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui after Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Haraamkhor. Opening day numbers of these films were 1.40 crore, 1 crore, and 0.16 crore respectively. Yes, if one considers Freaky Ali (where he played the central protagonist but was supported by Arbaaz Khan and had Salman Khan/Sohail Khan backing it up), the Friday numbers were better at 2.55 crore. All of this means that the best case scenario for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is a 2 crore opening day though the more practical scenario is a start in the vicinity of 1.5 crores.

As for Qaidi Band, it is coming across as a non-starter and surprising there is no buzz around it despite the fact that this Yash Raj film marks the debut of Aadar Jain and Anya Singh. The last release from the house of Chopras was Bank Chor and that film had taken a start of 1.40 crore. Now Qaidi Band would be lucky if it manages even half of that on an opening day.