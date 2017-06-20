On its release a couple of years back, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had taken an opening of 27.25 crores. The film was an emotional tale between a man and a kid, and it wasn’t really a typical ‘masala’ entertainer that Salman Khan used to bring every Eid (Kick, Ek Tha Tiger etc).

The film didn’t really set any opening day record and was just marginally better than Kick (26.52 crores)]. However, the film grew soon enough and once word of mouth spread across the town, it did well enough to go past the 300 crore mark and turn out to be Salman Khan’s biggest grosser till date.

Now director Kabir Kabir would be expecting the same for his reunion film Salman Khan, Tubelight. As the director-actor ‘Jodi’ come together again, it is an emotional tale being told, this time between a man and his brother.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan at least had a notable heroine (Kareena Kapoor Khan) in there, albeit with a small part. In the case of Tubelight, the leading lady (Chinese actress Zhu Zhu) isn’t really known and the promos too indicate that her role would be minimal. This means the film would primarily be riding on the star power of Salman Khan to bring in the opening numbers and then content by Kabir Khan to take over.

So even if Tubelight manages to match up the opening day of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (27.25 crores), it would be a good enough feat. Of course, Salman Khan’s superstardom has only elevated with every passing year which means despite the promo not really making the film an irresistible affair, at least a good opening is guaranteed. If at all collections go past Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well, it would be excellent indeed to set the stage for the big Monday when Eid falls.

All said and done, best opening day in 2017 for a Hindi film is on the cards this Friday and that should bring back smiles on the face of the exhibitors who have been waiting for a biggie to strike the screens.

The film will hit theaters on 23rd June and also stars late Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder