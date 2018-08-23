Box Office Prediction: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi & Genius To Rely On Word Of Mouth!

Box Office Prediction: Two distinct films release this Friday – Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Genius. Both belong to different genres are aiming at set audiences. While former is catering to family audiences, latter is targeted at youth. The good part about both the films is that they can find traction at multiplexes as well as single screens and that too across A, B as well as C centres.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi which was a successful film. The Mudassar Aziz directed film was released exactly two years ago and though it had started slow, there was good traction over a period of time. Now producers Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai have scaled up the film further and incorporated the whole China angle to it. Moreover, Sonakshi Sinha has joined Jimmy Sheirgill as well in the Happy endeavour which makes the film even bigger.

On the other hand Genius is directed by veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma who has been around for over three decades now and delivered quite a few action blockbusters. Now that he is launching his son Utkarsh with the action-musical, he has left no stones unturned to make this debut a biggie. Himesh Reshammiya’s music for the film has been liked too and the masala flavour should attract the gentry.

Both films would primarily be looking at word of mouth to take them through and this is where Saturday and Sunday growth would come in handy. Moreover, they would have Gold and Satyameva Jayate as competition too. A start of 2-3 crores is expected for both the films and once that happens, it would be content doing the talking.