Box Office: Padmaavat, PadMan, Baaghi 2 and 3 Other Films Make 1st Quarter Of 2018 – The Best This Decade!

Bollywood has just recorded the best 1st quarter at the Box Office this decade, as the industry has already delivered six successful films in a span of just 4 months – Padmaavat, PadMan, Baaghi 2, Raid, Hichki & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The aggregate collections of the 16 major films, that have released since January stands at a humongous total of Rs 793 crore, which is the highest quarter one in any year this decade. By the time Raid, Hichki and Baaghi 2 end their run at the Box-Office, the aggregate collections of 16 films that released this quarter will be more than Rs 850 crore.

The overall biz in the first quarter of the year has jumped by approximately 13% as compared to 2017. The biggest hit of the year so far is Padmaavat, which raked in Rs 300.62 crore at the Box-Office and the film stands in contention to emerge one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year.

The biggest surprise of the year came in the form of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is one of the most profitable films this decade. Despite riding on a not so well-known star-cast, the romantic comedy made an entry into the Rs 100 crore club at the Box-Office. The lifetime collections of the film, directed by Luv Ranjan stands at Rs 107.05 crore.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety comes Baaghi 2, which has taken the Box-Office by storm in its opening weekend. The three-day collection of the film stands at a huge total of 73.10 crore, and the movie is soon expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club. After Baaghi 2 comes Hichki, which is an extremely profitable project for the makers. The theatrical collection of the film as of today stands at Rs 34 crore* and the same has ensure solid return on investment for YRF.