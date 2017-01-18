For OK Jaanu, the writing was clear on the wall on Saturday itself when it didn’t grow much over its Friday number. Low numbers on Sunday pretty much sealed the fate!

and further fall on Monday was a clear indication that audiences were not really enthused about checking out the Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor love story.

As for Tuesday numbers counting to 1.65 crore*, it is now a given that both the actors would have to wait a while before their next film hits the screens and brings on some moolah. Currently, OK Jaanu stands at 17.4 crore* and that is hardly the kind of total that one expected from it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder