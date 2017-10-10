During last 25 odd years, Sajid Nadiadwala has made quite a few successful films. Some of his biggest hits have been with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, he is making films with the new set of stars as well, what with Tiger Shroff (Heropanti, Baaghi) and Arjun Kapoor (2 States) delivering successes with Nadiadwala Grandson.

Now with Varun Dhawan, he has delivered his second biggest success after Kick. Though together they have done Dishoom together as well, Judwaa 2 has turned out to be a plus affair, what with 119.09 crores coming in 11 days.

On its second Monday, the David Dhawan directed film collected 2.91 crore more, hence turning out to be Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing solo starrer too as it went past the lifetime total of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It has been a great run for Nadiadwala Grandson since except for a stray aberration in the form of Rangoon that didn’t do well, the production house has been making entertainers on a consistent basis and enjoying the kind of success rate that is matched only by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

No wonder, the duo is now looking at collaborating further and with Fox adding its muscle too with this combo, one looks forward to more pan-India films being made in time to come, something that Bollywood is desperately seeking in the coming months.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources