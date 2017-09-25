All three new releases of the week practically collected in the same range as the numbers were around 7 crore mark. The major difference though is that Sanjay Dutt starre Bhoomi is the costliest of the lot, Rajkummar Rao’s Newton has been made at the least budget while Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar has a budget in between.

Newton grew from strength to strength and ultimately it turned out to be the preferred choice of cinegoers. Despite the fact that it was running at a very less number of screens and that too only at multiplexes in major cities, the collections came good with 6.90 crores coming in. The film has been accepted by its target audience and for now one can’t really put a final number on where it would eventually land up.

The story is much clearer for Bhoomi as the film hasn’t really found its audience. The film opened low and stayed that way right throughout the weekend. This reflected in the collections that barely reached 7.48 crores mark. One now waits to see when does Sanjay Dutt announce his next. He needs to make his comeback in a big way now.

Haseena Parkar too had a low weekend of 7.5 crores*. The film did see some improvement in numbers gradually when compared to Friday. However, the need of the hour was some massive jumps as that would have allowed the Shraddha Kapoor starrer to breathe much easier. Since that hasn’t happened, all eyes are on whether there is good stability on Monday onwards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja‏