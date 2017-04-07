Box Office – Naam Shabana has best Week One amongst mid-budget releases of 2017

There have been five big ticket releases in 2017 so far – Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Rangoon. Out of these, barring Rangoon, first four in the list have all went on to net over 100 crores at the Box Office. Rest have all been mid to low budget films and haven’t really covered much of a distance. In fact, none of them has even touched 30 crores so far. Amongst these films, Phillauri has comparatively seen the best Week One numbers:

Naam Shabana – 27.1 crore*

Commando 2 – 23.1 crore

Phillauri – 22.68 crore

OK Jaanu – 19 crore

Out of these, Phillauri would now manage to touch the 30 crore mark eventually and as things stand today, even Naam Shabana would just about manage to go past that mark. Currently, the Taapsee Pannu starrer is looking at a lifetime total of 33-35 crore and while that is fair for a film belonging to this genre and cast, from the wide release perspective it could have covered a greater distance had the word of mouth been out and out positive.

Phillauri too is coming to the end of its run after collecting 4.82 crores* in its second week. The film is currently standing at 27.50 crores* and is now running in very few shows in the second week. The film may just about snail its way towards the 30 crore mark.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to go past the 115 crore mark and is currently placed at 115.75 crores* after a four-week run. The film should eventually manage to go past the Jolly LLB 2 lifetime total of 117 crores but that’s about it. Still, from the gains perspective, it is a clean Superhit and the biggest ROI affair of the year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder