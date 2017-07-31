Second-week collections of Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael are here and they are very poor. The movie has collected just 1.50 Crores* in its second weekend which does nothing but hurts an already sinking ship.

Week one collections of the film had sealed the fate of the film but, still, the last hope of recovering on weekends was alive. The film bent its knees in front of this week’s releases – Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar. Already facing competition from Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dunkirk, the positive word of mouth for this week’s Mubarakan has already diminished the hopes for Munna Michael.

The movie collected 0.40 lakhs* (Friday), 0.50 lakhs* (Saturday) and 0.60 lakhs* (Sunday). The film now stands at the grand total of 33.12 crores*.

This is a severe crash and shows the film was not accepted by its target audience. It’s the second dud back to back for Tiger Shroff after Remo D’Souza’s A Flying Jatt and now he has to pull up his socks and choose some really good scripts.

He has Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 2 which will enjoy its card of franchise benefit but Tiger has to make sure to add his value to the film. Student Of The Year was a success at the box office but everyone from the cast shined and made the space for themselves. Tiger Shroff also has a remake of Rambo which will be directed by Bang Bang director Siddarth Anand. He is prepping up for Rambo remake as it is going to exhausting. It’s a tribute to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic film of the same film. Baaghi 2 is also on the cards as the prequel was a success at the box office.