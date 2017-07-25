Box Office Update: Munna Michael Drops On First Monday

Munna Michael drops on first Monday at the box office. The film which collected 21.67 crores over the weekend witnessed a drop on the first working day of its opening week. On Monday, the film has collected 3.25 crores thus taking its four day total to 24.97 crores.

The film’s opening weekend collection has made it enter the list of the top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of 2017. Munna Michael has replaced Naam Shabana, which was occupying the 10th position with an opening weekend collection of 18.76 crores. With 21.67 crores Munna Michael stands below Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which had collected 28.05 crores on its opening weekend.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who has worked with Tiger Shroff in films like Heropanti, Baaghi and latest release Munna Michael, says the efforts that the actor puts in his acting sometimes get overshadowed by his dancing and action skills. “Irrespective of the fact that somebody can do action really well or can dance really well, it means nothing if they are not in character that the director demands. So, people do talk that Tiger does great action and dance, but that’s only because the way he does it is extremely good so people talk about,” Sabbir told IANS.

“But, I feel that overshadows the fact that he really is making a great effort to act well. Had he been a bad actor, he wouldn’t have connected with the audience right from his first film Heropanti. He wouldn’t have had such a fan following. Of course, his dance and action are talked about… He gets appreciated for it, but at the foundation of it, he is getting better as an actor every day,” he added.

Munna Michael, which released on Friday, also features actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles.