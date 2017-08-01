After a shockingly low opening on Friday when it could bring in only 5.16 crore, Mubarakan has been marching ahead from strength to strength. This was demonstrated with a very healthy jump over the weekend which was followed by Monday that stood at 3.55 crore. This was the kind of number that was needed as well so that the film stood a chance to stay in contention for a good screen count in the second week.

The film has gathered 26.46 crores so far and now needs to have stable collections from today until Thursday. It was a conscious decision on the part of the makers to arrive a week before Jab Harry Met Sejal and now that a call has been taken, it is up to the Anees Bazmee directed film to take the battle heads on with the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer.

While one waits to see how the film proceeds in the second week, for now, the first-week trending indicates that Mubarakan is all set to comfortably enter the Top-10 Week One of 2017. It would edge past Munna Michael which had collected 31.62 crores in its first week and would come quite close to surprise success of the year, Sachin – A Billion Dreams, which had gathered 41.2 crores after its first week.

The kind of film that Mubrakan, it has the merits to soar further in days and weeks to come. However, for now, the first major milestone for the Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer to go past the 50 crore milestone in its lifetime run as that would lend it some sort of respectability.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder