Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has kicked off on a good note at the box office.

Imtiaz’s film is said to be on a different track which is not dark or grey, it’s pleasant and enjoyable. The music has been working well and having Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma in your cast list ensures why this could be Imtiaz Ali’s highest grossing film.

The movie has got a good opening with registering a good occupancy of 40% – 45%. Being a working Friday, this is a phenomenal start for Jab Harry Met Sejal and we expect the occupancy to grow to about 50-55 per cent by the end of the day. The movie has released in more than 3200 screens.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is eventually a film which is more content driven rather than the one which opens with a bang so it will have potential upside on Saturday and Sunday. But while the film has started off on such an interesting note, Jab Harry Met Sejal is seen getting some good response and we are eagerly waiting for the reviews.

Apparently, 70% of the film has been shot in overseas and the rest 30% is shot in Punjab. The plot of the film revolves around a super interesting thought of “What you seek is seeking you” and knowing the sensibilities of the director, Imtiaz Ali, we all can’t wait to see how well he has executed this idea.

Adding Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to the cast has already doubled up the expectations for the film. It is also being said Shah Rukh Khan asked Imtiaz not to keep the story too dark but light hearted.