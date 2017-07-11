Mom is continuing to see audience word of mouth result in further footfalls as 2.52 crore more came on Monday. Considering the fact that Day One of the film was 2.90 crore, this is good news indeed for all involved. The film has managed to find a good trajectory for itself and with 16.92 crore in its kitty so far, the stage is set for it to enjoy a good first week.

Of course, a longer distance needs to be covered by the film due to the costs involved. This means not just does the film have to stay ultra stable right through the first week, it needs to continue fire ammunition in the second week as well. That would be required for the film to go past the 40 crore mark in a jiffy before further collections start coming in as an added bonus.

There is capacity available for the film to perform since the screens and shows are there and in Hindi, there is no competition at all. Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming is taking away a chunk of the audience looking for an all around commercial entertainer. However, the Sridevi starrer has an audience of its own and for those looking forward to a topical contemporary affair with a clear message, the film should continue to entice.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder