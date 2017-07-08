Mom has opened on predictable lines, what with 3 crores * coming on the first day. The collections are marginally better than Sridevi’s last release English Vinglish [2.50 crore] though that film was released around half a decade back. That said, it was a light-hearted affair whereas Mom is a serious drama, which means collections somehow even out.

The film’s opening day numbers are on the same lines as Talvar which had brought in 2.5 crores on its first day. The word of mouth was positive for the film due to which the weekend stood at 9.25 crore. Still, the fact also remains that the Irrfan Khan starrer was made at a modest budget whereas quite some money has been spent on the making of Mom. Hence, the trending for the film would have to be much more aggressive since at least 15 crores are required for it to enjoy a bountiful lifetime.

On the other hand, it is an uphill journey for Guest Iin London as the opening numbers have just not been heartening. 1.50 crore* is pretty low for a start and this still could have been okay had the critical acclaim been there and audience word of mouth fantastic. Since that is not the case, the Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aryan film would have to rely largely on the business coming from the interiors since this is where it may have a slight edge over Mom.

All in all, a low Friday for Bollywood with less than 5 crores coming in. Considering the fact that there was an earning capacity of around 25 crores between both the films, the final tally reflects how audiences haven’t really come out on hordes. Hopefully, there would be a turnaround today which would set the weekend for a better numbers.