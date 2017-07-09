Box Office – Mom And Guest Iin London – Saturday Updates

Mom moved up on Saturday and that was a welcome relief for all involved with the film. With 5.08 crore coming on its second day, the film has now managed to bring in 7.98 crore which is a fair number. Of course, given the kind of credentials that the film boasts of [Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui] and the fact that critical appreciation has largely been there, one would have expected a better trajectory than this. However, the dark theme of the film also means that overall the numbers would stay controlled instead of growing exponentially.

A few weeks back Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan had released and collected 11.48 crore over the weekend. Now Mom should be able to surpass at least that.

Second release of the week, Guest Iin London, isn’t really set to cover much of a distance as the footfalls stayed low on the second day as well. With 2.75 crore more coming in, the film has collected 4.85 crore so far.

All in all, a low weekend is on the cards for Bollywood as yet again it’s a Hollywood release [Spider-Man: Homecoming] which is stealing away the biggest share of the booty.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder