Mom moved up on Saturday and that was a welcome relief for all involved with the film. With 5.08 crore coming on its second day, the film has now managed to bring in 7.98 crore which is a fair number. Of course, given the kind of credentials that the film boasts of [Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui] and the fact that critical appreciation has largely been there, one would have expected a better trajectory than this. However, the dark theme of the film also means that overall the numbers would stay controlled instead of growing exponentially.


A few weeks back Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan had released and collected 11.48 crore over the weekend. Now Mom should be able to surpass at least that.

Box Office - Mom And Guest Iin London - Saturday Updates
Second release of the week, Guest Iin London, isn’t really set to cover much of a distance as the footfalls stayed low on the second day as well. With 2.75 crore more coming in, the film has collected 4.85 crore so far.

All in all, a low weekend is on the cards for Bollywood as yet again it’s a Hollywood release [Spider-Man: Homecoming] which is stealing away the biggest share of the booty.

