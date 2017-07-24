Box Office: Lipstick Under My Burkha Performs Well On Its Opening Weekend

Lipstick Under My Burkha has gone against every previously held notion of a ‘small festival film’ and has made a killing at the box office! The film has registered a staggering 2.41 crores on Sunday!

The film presented by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures has re written every box office rule and turned around the fate of the film, paving the way for many other such films.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has taken the weekend to a fantastic total of 5.8 crores.

Day 1 (Friday) – 1.22 crores

Day2 (Saturday) -2.17 crores

Day 3 (Sunday)- 2.41 crores

Weekend total: 5.80 crores

Lipstick Under My Burkha which was aggressively marketed and backed by Ekta Kapoor and her film production house Balaji Motion Pictures has forced trade pundits to re-look at the fate of ‘small festival films’.

Ekta has not only broken all previous records with this one in terms of collections but has also managed to create a revolution of sorts amongst people. Lipstick has moved beyond being ‘just a film, into a revolution’. With a shoe-string budget for promotions, the film broke all templates and only focussed on social media and the digital world. With the Lipstick wave growing day by day, the box office has been forced to rewrite its rules.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a tale of four women and if you see them they’re like any other normal women you see in your daily life. Alankrita Shrivastava, in this black comedy, has made some brilliant efforts to present how these women feel in the men’s world. The story and presentation of the film are unconventional but it’s a film everyone will connect at some point or another. The relatability with the audience has boosted the word of mouth in the favour of the film and may result into a good first week at the box office.