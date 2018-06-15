Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has emerged as a good success at the Box Office. The film started a bit slow but then picked up well over the weekend. Post that it was stable during the weekdays and in the process brought in enough moolah to go well into the profit zone.

The film has turned out to be yet another theatrical success this winning season as the first week billing reads as 52 crore*. Since pre-release buzz was quite low and there was mixed response to the promo as well, there were doubts if this latest installment of the franchise would be able to cover the distance. As a matter of fact it was even being said that a 50 crore lifetime would be difficult. However, the film has managed that in one week flat and is marching towards a total in excess of 60 crore.

As a matter of fact it could well have been a clear 75 crore+ material if not for Race 3. The Salman Khan starrer has taken over more than 4000 screens and left the rest for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran to split between themselves.

Nonetheless, the good news is that audiences are thronging theaters week after week and that is well ensuring that 2018 is turning out to be the best year of the decade when it comes to enhanced footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder