Box Office: Jurassic World- Fallen Kingdom Has A Decent Start!

Jurassic World- Fallen Kingdom was the highest grossing film amongst all others in the running on Friday as it brought in 8 crore at the Box Office. This was better than all the other films combined together [Veere Di Wedding, Kaala, Parmanu – The Pokhran Story, Raazi]. The Hollywood franchise has found good fan following over the years though one has to admit that it isn’t as high as other franchise films that do well in India, typically the superhero types.

This is also the reason why the start wasn’t as great as great as one would have actually expected. The prediction was for the film to go past the 10 crore mark comfortably, especially since the release was big and competition minimal. Still, the numbers have somehow fallen short. The reviews too have been decent to good, and not quite exemplary which means the word of mouth too is expected to on the same lines.

Moreover, the film is primarily going to be a one week runner due to Race 3 arriving this Friday. Hence, a major challenge would be to at least collect as much as Deadpool 2 did recently and aim for a 60 crore lifetime at least. For that, some sort of growth would be expected over the rest of the weekend which seems on the cards since Saturday was good around 12 crore, hence bringing 3 days collections in the range of 25-26 crore.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

