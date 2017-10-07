Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox would now be definitely looking for much bigger reasons to celebrate. While 100 crore club entry would have been a reason good enough considering the fact that not many movies had been making good moolah over the last few months, the fact that Judwaa 2 has managed to reach that mark in just a little over seven days means that audience was just waiting to get hold of a solid family entertainer, something that is pretty much been seen with collections crossing 98.08 crore in 7 days and now 100crorese being a reality in less than eight days.

The film has turned out to be a huge earner for all involved and is now set for a good run in coming two weeks as well. It is also bound to give ideas to many filmmakers from the past to remake some of their big commercial hits. Not that this trend is new since many such films which had done very good business 10, or 30 years back have been remade or led to sequels. The fact that Judwaa 2 has done so well means audiences indeed have an appetite to consume an earlier product provided it has been packaged well.

That said, with great recall value comes an even greater responsibility which means just to bring back a film from the past which has done so well is not really a guarantee for the new version to succeed as well. What you need is a package deal with a director of repute as well something that worked so well in case of David Dhawan directed Judwaa 2. An entertainer will succeed no matter whether it is original or a remake; however what is definitely required is honesty in the way a film is marketed, promoted, pitched and released, something that worked very well for Judwaa 2.

Trending :

Bollywood finally has a commercial entertainer that has done well and can heave a sigh of relief.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources