Team Judwaa 2 has done it! Not just the film has emerged as a major Superhit, it is now also entering the record books, what with the film’s collections going past another Superhit of the year, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

The film has accumulated 134.28 crores so far and in the process, it has gone past the lifetime numbers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha [134.25 crores].

The Varun Dhawan starrer enjoyed a healthy run in its first week but more importantly it went on to have good follow through in the second week as well despite the release of Chef [which proved to be a non-starter]. Post that, with no competition whatsoever, it had an open run in the third weekend which ensured that the journey towards the next milestone was faster than expected. That resulted in the David Dhawan directed film to sprint well in its endeavor for further records, the results of which can be seen now.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

For Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox, Judwaa 2 is a major film in their repertoire now. Nadiadwala Grandson has delivered many Superhits in the past and now Judwaa 2 is next only to their biggest Blockbuster till date, Kick, which had entered the 200 Crore Club. Their next is Baaghi 2 which releases in April 2018. On the other hand for Fox too, Judwaa 2 is now their biggest money spinner till date after the mega success of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bang Bang. They have some big plans in 2018 and that should help them consolidate their status as a major corporate house in Bollywood.

As for Varun Dhawan, he now has the tag of a Superstar firmly against his name and all eyes would now be on how 2018 looks for him, what with October and Sui Dhaaga planned for release.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder