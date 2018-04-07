Box Office – Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail Has Similar Opening As Hindi Medium

Last year Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium had opened at 2.81 crore. Now Blackmail has opened at exactly the same number as 2.81 crore came for the film on Friday. In a way, this is a fair start actually because this is the kind of range in which Irrfan Khan films have traditionally opened.

That said, there were better hopes from Blackmail since the actor’s popularity amongst the masses too has improved considerably over a period of time and then the film has seen a good count of shows and screens as well.

In its opening weekend, Hindi Medium had grown quite well and brought in 12.56 crore. Even after that, the film had continued to show very good momentum that allowed it to register a healthy total in the final run.

The first challenge for Blackmail would be to come close to at least this number after its opening weekend is through. Even after that the job won’t be done for the film as it would need to stay very consistent during the weekdays as well.