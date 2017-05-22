Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has continued to set more benchmarks at the Chinese box office. The film is performing unbelievably well in China. It collected approximately $ 11.65 million (73 crores) on 3rd Sunday and now stands with a grand total $ 112.55 million (726.32 crores).

By adding China collections, Dangal now stands with a total worldwide business of 1470.66 crores.

The film is all set to cross the 1500 crore mark by today at the box office. It will become the 2nd Indian film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to achieve this feat.

With “Dangal” doing great business in China, the actor said he feels that films like it do not have any language or culture barrier and have a global connect. “I suppose people have loved the film. These kind of films do not have any language or culture barriers. These are human stories which connect to everybody, irrespective of their language or region. So this is the beauty of creative things… that they do not have any national or political boundaries.”

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Aamir will be next seen in Secret Superstar in a special cameo, The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will hit the screens in Diwali this year. It will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again at the box office.