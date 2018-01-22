It was a horrific weekend at the box office when it came to the new releases as numbers just didn’t come in for any of it. It was pretty much on the expected lines as well and there was no surprise whatsoever. When you release a film with just one promo been unveiled and no real follow-through in promotion and marketing then you can’t expect much of a return either. Add to that the offbeat appeal of most of these new arrivals and it is pretty much on the cards that you will face a tough time at the theaters.

This is what happened to Vodka Diaries, Nirdosh and My Birthday Song, each of which not just turned out to be a non-starter at the box office but also couldn’t see any growth on Saturday and Sunday. Moreover, entire media space too was reserved for the big news around Padmavat seeing a solo release, PadMan moving ahead, suspense around release of Aiyaary and change in plans for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. With these films continuing to be in the limelight, the smaller new releases didn’t get any coverage either. Worse, hardly any critics reviewed the films too and that had a further telling on awareness.

As things stand today, even though Vodka Diaries is the best of the lot, its weekend has still struggled to gain 1 crore total. Nirdosh has found it tough to manage even half of that whereas My Birthday Song is one of the biggest disasters even when there is some sort of face value. All in all, three dark red lines in Bollywood report card right at the beginning of the year.

With Padmavat arriving on Wednesday evening, exhibitors must be waiting with bated breath to see this dark phase at the Box Office disappear soon and sunshine to be back in quick time.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources