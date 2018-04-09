Box Office: Hichki Is Yet Another Success Story In This Winning Bollywood Season

In its third weekend, Hichki has managed to cross the 40 crore* mark at the Box Office. In the process it has also emerged as a clean Hit.

When the Rani Mukherji starrer had released, it had seemed like a 25-30 crore movie. However, target audiences have braced up this Sidharth P. Malhotra directed film due to which collections have been consistent ever since the release. Of course the release of Baaghi 2 in the interim period did have some kind of an impact on the footfalls and so was the case with the arrival of Blackmail as well which was aimed at multiplex audiences too.

Nonetheless, the job has been done for this Yash Raj film which should find good acceptance on digital platforms as well.

As for its standing amongst the women centric films, Hichki has done better than following films:

English Vinglish [40 crore]

Mom [37.28 crore]

Tumhari Sulu [36.15 crore]

Mardaani [35.82 crore]

Kahaani 2 [32.93 crore]

NH 10 [32.39 crore]