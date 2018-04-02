Box Office: Rani Mukerji’s Hichki Ends Its 2nd Weekend On A Fantastic Note!

Rani Mukerji’s recent film Hichki had an outstanding second weekend as it recorded 8.40 crore nett, taking the total collections to 34.50 crore nett! On Sunday, the film saw a massive jump again to record 3.40 crore nett as families walked in to watch this soulful, emotional story.

The unanimously appreciated film is on a glorious run at the box office riding on incredible word of mouth. Hichki is receiving widespread appreciation from all age-groups due to the fantastic content on offer. The sensitive, socially relevant film has been given two thumbs up by the audiences and critics alike.

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films’ Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities, staring down challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.