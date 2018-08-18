As Gold and Satyameva Jayate completed first three days at the Box Office, more records have been broken by both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan had collected 40.05 crore in its opening weekend after taking a start of 10.26 crore. The film grew well on Saturday and Sunday to go past the 40 crore mark. Now the actor’s Gold, which took a roaring start of 25.25 crore on its opening day did see an expected dip on Thursday and Friday (due to these being working days). However, the collections were still good enough to ensure that 43.75 crore* still came in the first three days. More is of course expected between today and tomorrow which means first week of PadMan [62.87 crore] would be surpassed by tomorrow itself.

On the other hand for John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate has turned out to be a major grosser already. His film had collected 37.62 crore in its first three days after bringing in a massive 20.52 crore on its opening day. Again, there was fall in numbers on the next two days but still the overall collections are good at 37.62 crore. Compare this with the entire first week collections of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran [35.41 crore] and one gets the picture. The lifetime number of this film was 65 crore and one waits to see how fast is this milestone surpassed by the Milap Zaveri directed film.

If both films go on an overdrive today and tomorrow, expect quite a few new records to be written before the weekdays kick-start.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder