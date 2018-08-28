Box Office: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Is Decent, Gold Worth 100 Cr & Satyameva Jayate Stays Still!

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi had a decent Monday as 2.05 crores came in. Though the drop isn’t huge when compared to Friday collections of 2.70 crore, the Mudassar Aziz directed film has shown a stable trend on its 1st Monday.

That said, the film is still doing well enough to sail through the first week comfortably. The collections so far are 13.83 crores and should be around 17 crore before the first week is through. That would be in the same range as Happy Bhag Jayegi which had released a couple of years back.

Meanwhile Gold and Satyameva Jayate are bringing in numbers as well.

The Akshay Kumar starrer collected 1.45 crores more and has now entered the 100 Crore Club. This is Akshay’s ninth film that has scored a century. The movie now stands at the total of 100.45 crores.

On the the other hand Satyameva Jayate too brought in 1 crore more and has touched 85 crore mark. It has earned 1.49 crores and the grand total of the movie is 85.48 crores. The Milap Zaveri directed film is a success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources