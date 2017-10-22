Now here is another interesting piece of trivia that would go down in the record books for Diwali 2017. As is a known fact, Golmaal Again has taken a humungous opening of 30.14 crores.

However, Secret Superstar has managed a fair first Friday as well, what with 9.30 crore coming in. Though the clash has pretty much emerged as one-sided, what with collections of the Ajay Devgn starrer been more than triple of Secret Superstar, the fact also remains that the sum total of these two films is quite impressive as it is almost 40 crore.

This also makes this clash the BIGGEST ever in the history of Bollywood as no other clash has ever resulted in such mighty numbers coming in. One look at other prominent clashes over the years gone, collections of the individual films, and the sum total of the two films would pretty much give a clear picture:

Golmaal Again [30.14 crore] – Secret Superstar (Day 2) [9.30 crore] – Total: 39.44 crore

Dilwale [21 crore] – Bajirao Mastani [12.80 crore] – Total: 33.80 crore

Bang Bang [27.54] – Haider [6.14 crore] – Total: 33.68 crore

Raees [20.54 crore] – Kaabil [10.43 crore] – Total: 30.97 crore

Jab Tak Hai Jaan [15.23 crore] – Son of Sardaar [10.72 crore] – Total: 25.95 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil [13.30 crore] – Shivaay [10.24 crore] – Total: 23.54 crore

Rustom [14.11 crore] – Mohenjo Daro [8.87 crore] – Total: 22.98 crore

As can be seen, 2017 has turned out to be most lucrative for the two clashes as 39.44 crore have come in. Before that it was the case of Dilwale v/s Bajirao Mastani that had crossed 30 crore mark. Other prominent clash was between Bang Bang and Haider, though it was the former that had brought in the chunk of moolah. On the other hand the only other time when the sum total of two major films managed to cross the 30 crore mark, it was early this year itself when Raees and Kaabil clashed, though former was almost double of the latter.

Nonetheless, all said and done, with or without clash the fact also remains that audiences have been waiting for films to hit the screens that truly interest them. When that happens, there is a capacity of around 40 crore waiting to be exploited. We saw that earlier this year too when Baahubali 2 [Hindi] managed 41 crore entirely on its own. Now the combination of Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar [39.44 crore] has come pretty close as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

