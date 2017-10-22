Box Office – Golmaal Again Is 9th All TIME BIGGEST Opener

Golmaal Again was always expected to take one of the best openings of the year. However, one didn’t really foresee the film to be competing with the best of the best when it comes to ALL TIME BIGGEST opening.

Well, this is what has exactly happened, what with the Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty combo striking big and ensuring that 30.14 crores come on the first day itself.

Here is a look at the Top-10 biggest openers of all time:

Happy New Year – 42.6 crore

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 41 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore

Sultan – 36.54 crore

Dhoom: 3 – 34.50 crore

Chennai Express – 33.10 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore

Singham Returns – 32 crore

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore

Dangal – 29.19 crore

In this list, there are two Ajay Devgn starrers [Singham Returns, Golmaal Again] and both have been directed by Rohit Shetty. Moreover, both are also sequels.

Other than Ajay Devgn, other superstars who are ruling the list are:

Salman Khan [three films – Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger]

Shah Rukh Khan [two films – Happy New Year, Chennai Express]

Aamir Khan [two films – Dhoom: 3, Dangal]

Prabhas-Rana Daggubati [one film – Baahubali 2 (Hindi)]

Amongst directors, Rohit Shetty is the only director to have three films in Top-10 [Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again] as all other seven films in the list have a different director calling the shots. The film clashed with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar. The film has collected 14.10 crores at the Indin box office. Despite restricted screens, controlled count of shows and competition from Secret Superstar, Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again has taken the BIGGEST opening of 2017!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

