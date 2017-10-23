It is time for Team Golmaal Again to pop the champagne. The film has been doing exceedingly well at the Box Office and is busy destroying past records and creating new ones. There were very good numbers posted consistently on Friday, Saturday and Sunday which is pretty much a testimony to the fact that the film is being loved by the audience.

Count of shows increased as well for the film on Saturday and Sunday and as a result of that the overall numbers read a healthy 92 crore*.

With this, the film has now also entered the list of Top-10 ALL-TIME HIGHEST weekends. Here is a look at the other record holders in the list:

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 128 crore

Sultan – 105.53 crore

Dangal – 105.01 crore

Happy New Year – 104 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crore

Dhoom: 3 – 101.61 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo– 101.47 crore

PK – 95.21 crore

Chennai Express – 93.66 crore

Golmaal Again – 92 crore*

As can be seen, Ajay Devgn has now debuted in this elite list which has otherwise been dominated by the Khans. While Salman Khan has three in the list [Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo], Aamir Khan too has made it thrice [Dangal, Dhoom: 3, PK] whereas Shah Rukh Khan has stepped in a couple of times [Happy New Year, Chennai Express]. The one at the top though is led by a non-Bollywood film, what with Prabhas-Rana Daggubati combo scoring highest with Baahubali 2 [Hindi]. The only director who finds a mention a couple of times though is Rohit Shetty [Golmaal Again, Chennai Express].

What is especially interesting though is the fact that Golmaal Again is the only film in the list which has managed this feat despite arriving on a clash. Each of the other nine releases had enjoyed a solo arrival, and that makes the feat accomplished by Golmaal Again even sweeter. As a matter of fact if not for Secret Superstar, it was pretty much possible that Golmaal Again could well have led from the top and even toppled Baahubali 2 [Hindi].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder