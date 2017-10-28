Box office – Golmaal Again All Set To Go Past 150 Crore Today

Golmaal Again had an excellent second Friday at the box office. The film was going great guns right through the first week, however the real challenge lied in seeing that how does it hold itself on the second Friday.

Remarkably it did really well on its eighth day as well as it brought in 6.5 crore*. With this the film has already found itself in 142-143 crore range and 150 crore would be comfortably surpassed today.

A very good hold on its eighth day has ensured that now the second weekend is going to be really good as well and the film is now set for a really mammoth total. Though earlier it seemed that the film would have a touch and go with 175 crore lifetime, it is now going to cover a much larger distance. The film is now moving towards blockbuster status. Not just has it turned out to be the biggest ever success in the career of Ajay Devgn, for everyone else associated with it too Golmaal Again has turned out to be a huge money spinner. Whether it is Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade or Kunal Kemmu, the film is biggest success ever of their career.

This brings us to director Rohit Shetty. The man has been delivering major successes over the last decade, however, the kind of success that Golmaal Again has turned out to be is really unprecedented. Before that, he has seen a big grosser in the form of Chennai Express which was a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. However, now he has brought Golmaal Again on Diwali and that too on a clash with Secret Superstar.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited