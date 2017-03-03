It was a good decision on the part of Karan Johar to release the Hindi version of The Ghazi Attack which had Telugu as its prime market.


Its central protagonist Rana Daggubati is a much more visible face down South, though after Baahubali (which is again presented by Karan Johar), he has found traction in rest of the country as well.

Box Office – The Ghazi Attack has Rana prep well for Baahubali: The Conclusion

That was further leveraged with the release of The Ghazi Attack in select cities and multiplexes, and now the film has collected 17.75 crore* in its two week run so far.

Though the inflow of money in this case is limited, it is still decent enough to keep the ball rolling.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

