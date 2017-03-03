It was a good decision on the part of Karan Johar to release the Hindi version of The Ghazi Attack which had Telugu as its prime market.

Its central protagonist Rana Daggubati is a much more visible face down South, though after Baahubali (which is again presented by Karan Johar), he has found traction in rest of the country as well.

That was further leveraged with the release of The Ghazi Attack in select cities and multiplexes, and now the film has collected 17.75 crore* in its two week run so far.

Though the inflow of money in this case is limited, it is still decent enough to keep the ball rolling.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder