Box Office – Fukrey Returns Surpasses Entire Week One Of Fukrey In Just Two Days

Back in 2013 when Fukrey had released, the film had taken a modest opening of 2.6 crores, only to grow well over the weekend [9.80 crores] and then register a decent total after its first week [18.40 crore]. Well, the film’s sequel has now set further records, what with an entire first week of Fukrey been surpassed in just two days. The film has gathered 19.40 crore already, what with 11.30 crore more coming on Saturday.

This is remarkable as the film was anyways exceeding expectations since the Friday opening and now for it to register a double-digit score on Saturday is truly fantastic.

It is now time for this Mrighdeep Singh Lamba film to keep the momentum intact. It would be impossible for the film though to crack into the Top-10 opening weekends of 2017 for Hindi movies since Kaabil stands at Number 10 with 38.87 crore. However, it could well have a shot at Jagga Jasoos [33.17 crore] and Half Girlfriend [32.04 crore] which are difficult too but not impossible. For that though, the film would have to register excellent occupancy on Sunday from morning to night shows.

For a small film like this to find a way into the big league is fabulous news indeed and though something like this happens rarely, the fact that it has happened right at the end of the year would further help in recall value when best of the best is put together.

The film is set for a Hit tag and is pretty much moving towards the Superhit zone too.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder