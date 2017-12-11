Box Office – Fukrey Returns Has A Rocking 1st Weekend At The Box Office!

Back in 2013 when Fukrey had released, it had collected 37 crores in its entire lifetime and was declared a Hit. Now Fukrey Returns is all set to be a Superhit since the film has accumulated pretty close to this number in just three days flat. This Excel production has reached 32 crores* in a matter of just three days which says a lot about how big it has turned out to be.

The film is exceeding expectations in a big way and after Golmaal Again has turned out to be yet another comedy which has grown manifold when compared to the last instalment of the franchise. The manner in which it is currently growing, it is set to double the collections of Fukrey in its lifetime as a 75 crore lifetime number is pretty much on the cards.

After Pyaar Ka Punchnama, this is yet another comic film that has seen such huge response from the audience despite the fact that there is no star appeal per se. It is a heartening success indeed for the industry and at least certain theater owners can heave a sigh of relief that their properties would have steady footfalls for next four weeks at least.

While Fukrey Returns should play well for at least two weeks, Tiger Zinda Hai would arrive on 22nd December and that would keep the ball rolling for weeks to come.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder