Box Office – Fukrey Returns edges past Hindi Medium lifetime in just 12 days

This year’s biggest non-star film to emerge as a major Superhit was Hindi Medium. The film had started with a humble opening of 2.81 crores, only to reach 69.50 crores in its lifetime. Now Fukrey Returns has done even better. The film didn’t just take a much bigger opening of 8.10 crore, it also continued to gain momentum with every passing day. So much so that now it has gone past Hindi Medium lifetime in just 12 days, what with 70.46 crores already been accumulated. The film brought in 2.10 crores more on Tuesday and is now heading towards 80 crore lifetime.

A couple of similar surprise successes which had found themselves in the 80s zone were OMG Oh My God! [81 crores] and Piku [80 crores]. Both films did have the star presence of Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone/Amitabh Bachchan though. Still, since these films were offbeat, a total in the vicinity of 80 crores allowed them a Superhit tag.

In comparison, what was primarily going in favor of Fukrey Returns was the sequel factor and that’s about it. Still, the film has been going great guns and while 80 crore is pretty achievable, what needs to be seen is if the film manages to accomplish bigger milestones as well despite face-off from Tiger Zinda Hai.

