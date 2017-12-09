Box Office – Fukrey Returns Does More Than 300% Of Fukrey On Its Day One

Fukrey Returns has defied all expectations and has turned out to be a success on its very first day. Though quite a few sequels in the recent times have turned out to be disappointments instead of success stories, thankfully Fukrey Returns has done what a sequel is supposed to do i.e. do much better than its predecessor. While Fukrey had brought in 2.60 crores on its first day, Fukrey Returns has done more than triple of that number by bringing in 8.10 crore.

This is simply phenomenon because the collections are not just impressive on a relative standpoint, even as an absolute number this is quite good.

What makes these numbers further special is the fact that Fukrey Returns is now the 15th highest Day One grosser amongst Hindi films in 2017. Golmaal Again sits at the top with 30.14 crore while Jagga Jasoos is at No. 14 with 8.57 crore. For Fukrey Returns to be just after that tells a lot about how big the film is when compared to its costs, cast and hype.

For everyone associated with the film, Fukrey Returns is a reason to rejoice. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi have a lot to celebrate with this success of the film. Moreover, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba could well be planning the third instalment of Fukrey already as a major success like this is bound to lead towards next which is even bigger and better.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder