Box Office – Fukrey Returns Aims To Squeeze Shows On Limited Screens In 3rd Week

Today is the big day for Fukrey Returns. It has been enjoying a one-horse race ever since its release and has been minting in good moolah on a consistent note. Today too it would have an uninterrupted run as there is no competition whatsoever from past or present, Bollywood or Hollywood.

However, things would change from tomorrow once Tiger Zinda Hai hits the screens. The Salman Khan starrer is practically occupying at least 80% of the available screens and rest of the releases (across languages) need to squeeze in space within the remaining 20% screens.

This makes it a precarious situation for Fukrey Returns which is still earning in crores but would see a steep fall in footfalls tomorrow due to the craze surrounding the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. All of that makes today the last day of dominance for Fukrey Returns that would allow it to collect maximum moolah before numbers taper down in the third week.

Yesterday too the film brought in 1.75 crores* (an impressive number indeed for the 13th day), hence enabling the total to reach 72.21 crores*. While the two week total would be in the vicinity of 74 crores, it has to be seen how does the film pick momentum back up on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Christmas holiday) to allow added moolah being added to its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

