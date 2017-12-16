In their entire lifetime, Mubarakan and Jagga Jasoos had done 55.59 crore and 54.50 crore respectively. Now Fukrey Returns is set to cross this number today and that too when it just nine days in theaters.

The film has already gathered 53.86 crore after bringing in 3.31 crore on its second Friday. With at least 4.50 crore pretty much on the cards today, the film would be past the 58 crore mark and post that would be aiming for a much bigger haul before the second weekend is through.

In fact the other three films in the radar for Fukrey Returns would be Jab Harry Met Sejal [64.50 crore], Secret Superstar [63.50 crore] and Half Girlfriend [60.30 crore]. What has to be seen is whether this Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directed film sees much bigger jumps during this weekend to challenge even the Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan starrers. If that happens, it would be indeed a huge feat for this small film from Excel to take on much bigger films and that too in just 10 days.

The film would be firmly and strongly close the second weekend with a Superhit status against its name and such kind of surprise successes are always welcome in Bollywood.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder