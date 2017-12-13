Box Office – Fukrey Returns aims for Sachin – A Billion Dreams lifetime in one week flat

A few weeks back when Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had released, it had emerged as a good success as it ended up bringing a lifetime number of 43.11 crores. Now Fukrey Returns, which has arrived with much bigger hype and also took almost thrice the opening of Sbhubh Mangal Savdhan, has emerged as a much bigger success. The film has done well enough already to ensure that the lifetime total of Shubh Mangal Savdhan would be crossed by this evening itself.

So far, the film has collected 52.35 crores already after bringing in 5.05 crore on Tuesday. These are good numbers again, considering the fact that Friday stood at 8.10 crore. This shows that the fall from first to the fifth day is less than 50%, which is a good hold indeed. While that would help the film cross 50 crore mark, it would also ensure that even in the week to come it would be a one-horse race with no competition whatsoever.

Sachin – A Billion Dreams had collected 50.89 crores in its lifetime and it has to be seen whether Fukrey Returns manages to cross this total in one week flat. The film will face competition from Tiger Zinda Hai which is set to release on 22nd December. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles.

Trending

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder