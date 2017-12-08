Box Office: Firangi & Tera Intezaar Go Down The Hill

One thing that Bollywood has been consistent in right through 2017 is the strong inflow of flops and disasters that have been delivered week after week. It was no different over the week has gone by either as Firangi and Tera Intezaar turned out to be major disappointments, hence adding on to the red in the box office report card.

Let’s talk about Firangi first. The film was announced quite some time back and even when it eventually hit the screens, there was no hype preceding it. The release was almost unannounced and many were not even aware of its arrival. The result was a very weak weekend that didn’t give much of a hope and later when the weekdays began, the writing was clear on the wall.

The first week collections have barely crossed the 10 crore mark and that is quite poor for the film considering the fact that a known face like Kapil Sharma was leading the cast. There aren’t many hopes of anything more been added to this total.

Ditto for Tera Intezaar that has added on to the list of disasters in 2017. The film just about scraped through to the 2 crore mark and this is where it will end as there are no takers for the Sunny Leone starrer.

The film just didn’t have anything going for it and when the promos didn’t work either, it was a mere formality for it to release and then disappear in a matter of days, something which is happening now. All in all, a very poor weak for Bollywood with the only silver-lining being Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. With the release of Fukrey Returns today, all these movies will lose some major screens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder