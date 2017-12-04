Box Office – All Eyes On Tiger Zinda Hai As Firangi & Tera Intezaar Stay Dull

Baahubali 2, Golmaal Again and now, most probably, Tiger Zinda Hai: three major storms of Bollywood this year. Many small movies releasing around them like Firangi and Tera Intezaar have not done well at the box office.

Back in 2015 when Kapil Sharma had acted in Abbas-Mustan directed Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the film had emerged as a surprise hit at the Box Office. After a good opening day of 10.15 crore, the comedy had held on well to come close to the 50 crore mark in its lifetime run.

However, Kapil Sharma’s Firangi would struggle to do even one-third of this business as the weekend numbers are hardly there. The film collected a meager 7.50 crore* in its first three days and one waits to see how much further does it stretch close to the 20 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Tera Intezar couldn’t even gather 2 crore though in its opening weekend. With a mere 1.50 crore* coming in, the collections are pretty much similar to what last week’s release Julie 2 had gathered in its first three days. These are disastrous numbers indeed from where any sort of turnaround is pretty much impossible, especially when the content has been entirely panned as well.

Trending

Both the movies failed to establish a connect with the audience because of the poor word of mouth. This could be a result of public waiting for the Tiger to arrive. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will release on 22nd December. This week Fukrey Returns will hit the screens and could do well as the previous releases are on a lukewarm run at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources