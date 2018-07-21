Yet another Friday, and yet another Hit in the making. What a run it has been for Bollywood flicks in 2018, what with audiences back in theaters in a big way. Dhadak has done that as well, what with a fantastic opening of 8.71 crore. The numbers have exceeded expectations as the film was slated to open in 6-7 crore range. However, what has actually transpired at the Box Office is truly remarkable as the numbers have been consistently good all over.

Surprisingly, the film wasn’t really going houseful in Delhi NCR even though director Shashank Khaitan has set it up North in Rajasthan. Nonetheless, it could well be a blessing in disguise as now this region could see good growth over the weekend, which is only going to spell further good news for the film.

The film’s opening is the result of some very good marketing and promotional campaign that was run right through the making which resulted in audience interest been elevated with every passing week. The results are there to be seen as even with newcomers Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor featuring in the film, audiences stepped in good numbers to give it a flying start.

The stage has now been set for a 30 crore weekend set to be comfortably surpassed. However, what would be truly stupendous if the film goes past the 33 crore mark because then there could be no stopping it for at least a couple of weeks to come.

Karan Johar has delivered yet another success this year after Raazi and only added on to the excellent strike rate that Bollywood is enjoying this #WinningSeason.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

