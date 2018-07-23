Box Office – Dhadak Surpasses Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Competes With Raazi In The Top-10 Weekend Slot

Dhadak has done something that no one could have really seen coming. Despite starring newcomers [Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor], the film has entered the list of Top-10 Biggest Weekends of 2018 at the box office. Though the first six films in the list are in a different league altogether, it is closer to the likes of Veere Di Wedding, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Let’s take a look:

Sanju – 120.06 crore

Race 3 – 106.47 crore

Padmaavat – 78 crore (first three days)

Baaghi 2 – 73.10 crore

Raid – 41.01 crore

PadMan – 40.05 crore

Veere Di Wedding – 36.52 crore

Dhadak – 33.67 crore

Raazi – 32.93 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 26.57 crore

What makes the inclusion of Dhadak in the list further special is the fact that except for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, each of the other films had one or more stars featuring in there. As a matter of fact even Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was helped by the film’s branding of being the next in the offering from Pyaar Ka Punchnama team of Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

However, Dhadak was pretty much a gamble been played with Karan Johar as the biggest brand associated with it. Still, the film has done quite well, and how. What has to be seen is that where does the Shashank Khaitan film stand once the entire week is through. If it goes further up in the charts then it would be one remarkable feat for sure.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder