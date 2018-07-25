Dhadak is finding good stability at the Box Office with collections staying on to be steady during the weekdays as well. Today, the film will cross the first week numbers of Student of the Year [48 crore], hence resulting in best ever Week One for an all debutante flick.

After bringing in 5.52 crore on Monday, the film had a good Tuesday as well as 5 crore* more came in. That has now brought the overall collections to 44.19 crore*. This would be yet another record up the sleeves for the Karan Johar-Shashank Khaitan film and a reason to rejoice for Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor who have tasted success with their very first Bollywood outing.

The film has earlier also entered the Top-10 Week One of 2018 already, and that too in a matter of just 4 days once it edged past Parmanu – The Pokhran Story collections of 35.41 crore. The John Abraham starrer had hung on very well to register a lifetime number of 65 crore and what needs to be seen is how soon does Dhadak go past that mark.

Dhadak is a romantic drama. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

