Box Office: Dhadak Leads Amongst Bollywood Releases, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Continues To Stay Dull

Box Office: Dhadak was the leading Bollywood film in the running on Saturday too as 4.02 crores came in. This has brought the film’s overall collections to 58.19 crores. It was always on the cards that the film would grow further on Saturday since the Friday hold was reasonably good. With no other Hindi film really attracting audiences, it was the Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor romantic musical drama that caught attention.

It would be good news indeed if the film grows further today and manages to come close to the 5 crore mark. That would not just allow the Shashank Khaitan directed film to cross the 60 crore mark in a jiffy but also make it come quite close to the 70 crores total before the second week comes to a close. If that happens, it would be truly wonderful for the film.

On the other hand Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 is continuing to struggle as after a poor opening, negative reviews and word of mouth (basis whatever little footfalls that it has managed) have not helped its cause either. The film had to more than just double its Friday numbers and even that wouldn’t have been enough for it to sail through. Moreover, it was always going to be an uphill task.

This is what actually transpired too as the Saturday numbers were a mere 1.75 crores*. This has brought the overall collections to 3.25 crores* and even that number is lesser than what Saheb Biwi aur Gangster had collected on its first day [3.50 crores]. As things stand today, 5 crores would be crossed by the film over the weekend and that would be about it for the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed affair that has been rejected all over.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder