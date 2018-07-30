Dhadak managed to have a decent second weekend as collections not just stayed stable on Friday but also gained momentum over rest of the weekend. This was evidenced on Sunday when the numbers jumped further to 5.20 crore. With this, the Karan Johar production is now sitting pretty at 63.39 crore which is a very good number for a newcomer flick.

The film should now stay over the 1 crore mark on each of the remaining weekdays. However if Monday and Tuesday stay around the 1.50 crore mark then it would bring the film to a much healthier position. In fact that would be the deciding factor between which side of the 75 crore milestone will Dhadak eventually find itself to be for its lifetime. Nonetheless, the film is a Hit and a hat-trick for director Shashank Khaitan.

As for Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, it has turned out to be a commercial disaster. The film just didn’t have much going for it right from the time its promo came on air and the release was dull as well. Further to that the collections just didn’t soar and as a result the weekend stands at mere 5.25 crores*. This is way too low for a film which has good credentials in terms of the director [Tigmanshu Dhulia] and the starcast [Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh].

The film may just about stretch towards the 10 crore mark and that would be more or less all for the third in the series. Saheb Biwi aur Gangster [2011] had collected 10.40 crores in its lifetime to emerge as a coverage affair and now the real challenge for Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 would be to go past that number at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder