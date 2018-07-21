Box Office – Dhadak Goes Past Student Of The Year, Hero & Heropanti, Is The Best Amongst Top-10 Films With Debutants

Dhadak Box Office: Karan Johar has done it again. For last so many years, his Student of the Year held the record for the best start ever that a film starring debutants had taken. The Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt starrer had taken an opening of 7.48 crore and then eventually emerged as a good success. Films like Hero and Heropanti came close but the romantic musical continued to occupy the top slot.

Now yet another romantic musical has come out of Dharma Productions and has broken the record of Student of the Year. Dhadak has accumulated 8.71 crore and with this Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor find themselves at the top of the list for films starring either all or at least the leading man as a newcomer.

Let’s take a look:

Dhadak – 8.71 crore [Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor]

Student of the Year – 7.48 crore [Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt]

Hero – 6.85 crore [Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty]

Heropanti – 6.63 crore [Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon]

Ishaqzaade – 4.54 crore [Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra]

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa – 3.45 crore [Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza]

Saawariya – 3 crore [Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor]

Vicky Donor – 2 crore [Ayushmann Khurranna and Yami Gautam]

Sanam Teri Kasam – 1.25 crore [Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane]

Band Baaja Baaraat – 0.95 crore [Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma]

An interesting fact to note is that except for Vicky Donor, rest all are predominantly love stories. This tells once again that a well made romantic musical with newcomers always has an audience waiting to grab it with both hands. If one goes back in the past, the biggest example of that is Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which took a bumper opening and then emerged as a solid Blockbuster.

There is also another interesting fact associated with debutant films. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actually finds itself right up there with 10.15 crore coming on its opening Friday. However, the fact also remains that it wasn’t really his first stint in the world of entertainment as he was already a superstar due to his TV appearances and hence there was a huge recall value.

Nonetheless, talking about Ishaan and Jahnvi, they have been fortunate to grab a huge opportunity with Dhadak and now it has to be seen that how far do they go with this film to begin with.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder